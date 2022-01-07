National

7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India, Covid test on 8th: Government

Passengers waiting to get Rapid PCR Test report at Chennai International Airport on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

India made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers.

The guidelines released on Friday will come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant. Previously, travellers coming from countries specified as “at risk” had to submit sample for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 5:19:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/7-day-home-quarantine-mandatory-for-all-international-arrivals-in-india-covid-test-on-8th-government/article38168676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY