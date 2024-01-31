GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7 additional judges elevated as permanent judges in different High Courts

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges or what is commonly called “permanent” judges

January 31, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a social media post. File

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a social media post. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven additional judges posted in four high courts were elevated as permanent judges on Tuesday.

Justices Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Raja Basu Chowdhury of the Calcutta High Court were made permanent judges.

Justice Lapita Banerji of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Shobha Annamma Eapen of the Kerala High Court and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava of the Jharkhand High Court were also elevated as permanent judges.

Justice Subhendu Samanta, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, was given a “fresh term” of one year effective from May 18.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a post on X.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges or what is commonly called “permanent” judges.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.