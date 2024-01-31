7 additional judges elevated as permanent judges in different High Courts

January 31, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Seven additional judges posted in four high courts were elevated as permanent judges on Tuesday.

Justices Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Raja Basu Chowdhury of the Calcutta High Court were made permanent judges.

Justice Lapita Banerji of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Shobha Annamma Eapen of the Kerala High Court and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava of the Jharkhand High Court were also elevated as permanent judges.

Justice Subhendu Samanta, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, was given a “fresh term” of one year effective from May 18.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a post on X.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges or what is commonly called “permanent” judges.