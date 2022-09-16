69% Indians see severe effects of climate change: Survey

The survey was conducted among 23,507 people in 34 countries between July 22 and August 5 on Ipsos's Global Advisor online survey platform

PTI New Delhi
September 15, 2022 23:33 IST

File picture of smog in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Deepak K.R.

Around two-thirds of people in India say climate change has already had a severe effect in the areas where they live and it is likely that their families will be displaced from their homes in the next 25 years, according to a new survey conducted for the World Economic Forum.

On an average, more than half (56%) of all adults surveyed in the 34 countries said climate change has already had a severe effect in the areas where they live. 

Twenty-two countries show a majority reporting that they have already been severely impacted by climate change, including nine countries where it exceeds two-thirds of all those surveyed: Mexico (75%), Hungary (74%), Turkey (74%), Colombia (72%), Spain (71%), Italy (70%), India (69%), Chile (69%) and France (68%).

More than seven in 10 (71%) expect that climate change will have a severe effect in their areas over the next 10 years. In India, 76% of those surveyed said so.

Concern about being severely impacted by climate change in the next decade is expressed by most people in every country surveyed — from 52% in Malaysia to more than 80% in Portugal, Mexico, Hungary, Turkey, Chile, South Korea, Spain, and Italy.

One-third (35 per cent) expect to be displaced from their homes as a result of climate change in the next 25 years.

This is expressed by almost two-thirds in India (65%) and Turkey (64%) and almost half in Malaysia (49%), Brazil (49%), Spain (46%) and South Africa (45%).

In contrast, fewer than one in four say so in Sweden (17%), Argentina (21%), the Netherlands (21%) and Poland (23%).

