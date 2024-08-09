69 Indians await release from Russian Army, 8 killed so far, Jaishankar tells Lok Sabha 

Over the past nine months, 91 Indians have been recruited into the Russian Army, and eight have been killed so far, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Friday (August 9, 2024). Noting that 69 Indians are still awaiting release from the Russian Army, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “personally” raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow last month

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Prime Minister got President Putin’s assurance that any Indian national who is in the service of the Russian Army will be discharged and released. We should not jump the gun and say the Russians are not serious on this matter. It is important to hold the Russian government to their word; we are here to get back those 69 Indian citizens because Indians citizens should not be serving in the army of foreign countries,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

He was replying to pointed questions from AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi who asked whether the government would stop buying oil from Russia if the Russian government was not taking the matter seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repatriation in progress

The Hindu had reported first on February 20 that Indians who travelled to Russia on tourist visas were offered jobs as security helpers, but were forced to fight alongside the Russian military on the Russia-Ukraine border.

The Minister said the government is now facilitating their repatriation. “Fourteen out of 91 Indians have been discharged or in some manner have come back with our assistance. Out of eight Indians who died in Russia, the mortal remains of four of them have been sent to India with the payment made from Indian community welfare fund. In one case from Haryana, the Russian Foreign Ministry has sought a DNA test report to identify [the body]; this has been sent to Russia. In one case relating to a person from Gujarat, the family wants cremation in Russia, and necessary authorisation from the family has been taken. In the case from Punjab, Russia has requested for a DNA sample, it is being provided. Finally, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, the family has wished that the mortal remains should be brought back,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Traffickers booked

The Minister added that the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a criminal case against 19 individuals and entities and the agency has examined 14 people who have returned from Russia. “Sufficient evidence has surfaced against 10 human traffickers whose identities we know. During the investigation, two of the accused were arrested on April 24 and two more on May 7. All the four accused are presently in judicial custody,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar added that 1,613 Indians forced into cyber trafficking have been repatriated from Southeast Asia.

“Another issue is cyber trafficking of people, who are being misled, taken to Southeast Asia and made to work on cyber scams and related issues. So far, 650 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Cambodia, 415 from Myanmar and 548 from Laos... This is an issue for which we have to be very vigilant, we have to crack down very hard. We have taken it up with all the concerned governments at a political level,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.