68 district collectors to be awarded for land record digitisation work

July 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu will be awarding Bhoomi Samman Award 2023 on July 18 to 68 district collectors and nine State Secretaries for achieving 100% digitisation of all land records as part of the Union Government’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme which is aimed at reducing the court cases involving land disputes and effective implementations of various welfare schemes of the government.

Also Read | ‘Digitisation of land records almost complete’

“The digitisation process of the land records will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes cutting down the GDP loss to the country’s economy due to projects being stalled over litigation involving land disputes,” Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said. He further added that these land records will also come in handy for effective and efficient implementation of the various services.

Mr. Singh also informed that the Department of Land Resources has achieved 94% digitisation targets pan-India and is aiming for 100% by March 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT