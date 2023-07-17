ADVERTISEMENT

68 district collectors to be awarded for land record digitisation work

July 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Singh also informed that the Department of Land Resources has achieved 94% digitisation targets pan-India and is aiming for 100% by March 31, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the concluding session of Visitor’s Conference, at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will be awarding Bhoomi Samman Award 2023 on July 18 to 68 district collectors and nine State Secretaries for achieving 100% digitisation of all land records as part of the Union Government’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme which is aimed at reducing the court cases involving land disputes and effective implementations of various welfare schemes of the government.

“The digitisation process of the land records will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes cutting down the GDP loss to the country’s economy due to projects being stalled over litigation involving land disputes,” Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said. He further added that these land records will also come in handy for effective and efficient implementation of the various services.

