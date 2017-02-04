National

67% voting in Goa till 3 pm: Official

First-time women voters are being given pink teddy bears at a polling booth in Taleigão, in Goa.

First-time women voters are being given pink teddy bears at a polling booth in Taleigão, in Goa.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Sixty seven per cent voters cast their ballot by 3 p.m. in the Goa Assembly polls on Saturday, an election official said.

"70% votes were polled in North Goa and 65% voting was recorded in South Goa," a spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer told reporters in Panaji.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in at least three polling booths in the State.

While polling was rescheduled at booth number eight at Aquem in Margao town, 35 km from Panaji, EVM malfunctioning led to suspension of voting for around two hours in another booth in Vasco, the official said.

EVM failure was also reported at booth number 12 in Cortalim Assembly constituency in South Goa.

Goa, which has 11.08 lakh registered voters, recorded the highest-ever voting percentage at 82.2% in the 2012 Assembly elections.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 12:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/67-voting-in-Goa-till-3-pm-Official/article17193031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY