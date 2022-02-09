66,871 new COVID-19 cases recorded on February 09, 2022

Active cases down to 8.1 lakh

The country recorded 66,871 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of infections has reached 4.24 crore and active cases have come down to 8.1 lakh.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. However, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala tops chart

Kerala recorded 23,253 infections on Wednesday, followed by Maharashtra (7,142) and Karnataka (5,339).

On Wednesday, 1,210 deaths were recorded in India, higher than the average levels recorded last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,06,515.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 854 fatalities (627 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (92), and Karnataka recorded 48 deaths.

On Tuesday, 15.7 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Wednesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 4.2%.

As of Wednesday, 93.7% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.8% have received both doses.

In the 15-17 years age cohort, 82.9% of the population has received its first dose. Altogether, 95,47,82,439 first doses, 74,21,16,797 second doses, and 1,53,09,103 booster doses have been administered across India.