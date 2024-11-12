66% of gamers in India are from non-metro cities: Lumikai annual report

The annual market intelligence report of Lumikai revealed that 66% of gamers in Indiawere from non-metro cities, with 43% of them being first-time earners in the 18-30 age group.

Lumikai Insignia, India’s premier interactive media and gaming summit, brought together industry leaders, investors, and developers at a summit held in Delhi on Monday (Novembner 11, 2024) to discuss the latest trends and future opportunities.

$9.2 billion by the Financial Year 2029

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of Lumikai’s State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Report 2024. The report revealed that India’s gaming market is poised to reach a staggering $9.2 billion by the Financial Year of 2029 (FY29).

The report, based on extensive primary research covering nearly 3,000 mobile users across India, said that gaming accounted for 30% of the $12.5 Bn new media revenue pie (comprising video content, animation/vfx, audio streaming, gaming and social media) in FY24.

As per the findings of the report, 23 million new users were added in FY24 and the average weekly time spent on gaming increased by 30% to 13 hours, doubling the time spent on social platforms.

India is world’s second-largest mobile gaming market

“About 66% of gamers were from non-metro cities, with 43% of gamers being first-time earners in the 18-30 age group. 148 million users make in-game purchases, with 8 million new paying players added in FY24. In-app purchases, propelled by mid-core games, grew by 41% year-on-year, and continues to be the fastest growing slice out of the $3.8 Bn revenue pie for FY 24. India is the world’s second-largest mobile gaming market, recording 15.2 billion downloads - 3x the combined volume of Brazil and the US,” said the report.

Female gamers constitute 44% of the total gamers in India

The report said that this growth is fueled by a surge in the number of gamers, particularly female gamers, who now constitute 44% of the total 591 million gamers in India. Additionally, the number of paying gamers has increased to 148 million, with 8 million new paying users added in FY24. In-app purchases, driven by mid-core games, have witnessed a 41% year-on-year growth.

The summit featured keynote sessions by industry stalwarts such as director SS Rajamouli and Abdullah Alorainy from Saudi’s PIF. Other prominent speakers included Cevat Yerli, founder of Crysis and Far Cry, and Raja Koduri, a veteran in the graphics and AI industry.

Developed in collaboration with Google and Deloitte, the report underscores the significant growth potential of India’s gaming industry. The increasing number of gamers, coupled with improving internet connectivity and smartphone penetration, is driving the sector’s expansion.

Commenting on the partnership, Aditya Swamy, regional director, Google Play, said, “India has established itself as a global gaming powerhouse with 590 million gamers and projected to deliver strong growth over the next five years. We are firmly committed to being a key growth enabler to the ecosystem and excited about the opportunity ahead of us.”