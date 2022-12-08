66% of councillors elected to MCD in 41-70 age group, 53% women: Report

December 08, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Polling was held on December 4 and the results were announced on Wednesday.

PTI

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and his deputy Manish Sisodia of the AAM AADMI PARTY, after it won the MCD | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

At least 51% of the 250 newly elected councillors in the MCD have declared educational qualifications between Class 5 and Class 12 pass while 66% are in the 41-70 age group, according to a Association for Democratic Reforms report.

The Association for Democratic Reforms and Delhi Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 248 winning candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The qualifications of two winning candidates could not be analysed due to the unavailability of clear and complete affidavits with the State Election Commission, Delhi.

Of 248 the winning candidates analysed, 132 (53%) are women, and one -- the AAP's Sultanpuri-A ward councillor Bobi -- from the transgender community. In 2017, of the 266 councillors for whom data was available, 139 (52%) were women.

In 2017, 270 wards of the then three municipal corporations had gone to the polls. Following delimitation earlier this year, the number of wards in the MCD came down to 250. "...126 (51%) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass while 116 (47%) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. Four winning candidates are diploma holders and two winning candidates are illiterate," the report said.

"...84 (34%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 21 and 40 years while 164 (66%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 70 years," it added.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and unified this year -- by winning 134 seats while restricting the BJP to 104 seats. The Congress won just nine seats while three wards went to Independent candidates.

