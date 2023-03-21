ADVERTISEMENT

6.6 magnitude quake in Afghanistan rocks part of Delhi, NCR

March 21, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tremors were strong enough in Delhi and some parts of north India to prompt people to rush out of buildings

The Hindu Bureau

People rush out of their houses at Khan Market in Delhi, as strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake centred in Afghanistan rocked many parts of north India at 10: 30 with tremors felt as far as Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported though the tremors were strong enough to prompt people to rush out of their houses.

The National Centre for Seismology reported the location of the quake at a depth of 156 km and centred in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountains.

“Though it was of moderate magnitude, the depth of it meant that surface waves from the quake travelled quite far,” M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told The Hindu. “We don’t expect aftershocks.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern India lies in a zone that is near faultlines and prone to tremors from quakes originating in Central Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US