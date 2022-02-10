648 police stations lack phone link

New Delhi

10 February 2022 22:36 IST

257 do not have vehicles and 143 do not have wireless sets, says parliamentary panel

As many as 648 police stations in the country do not have telephones, a report by a parliamentary panel tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday said. Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest States, did not have phone connection in 75 police stations, while Jammu and Kashmir had 79 police stations without telephone connection. In Punjab, the number stood at 69.

Other than this, the largest shortfall was found in North-East States — 141 police stations in Assam, 54 in Arunachal Pradesh, 64 in Manipur, 62 in Meghalaya and 36 in Nagaland did not have telephone connection. The report said that 257 police stations did not have vehicles and 143 did not have wireless sets. The report was drafted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

