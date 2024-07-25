ADVERTISEMENT

64,091 vacancies in CAPF being filled, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

Published - July 25, 2024 02:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

As on July 1, the number of vacancies in CAPFs stood at 84,106 against the total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751, the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of Central Armed Police Forces personnel | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that more than 60,000 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been notified and are in different stages of recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said 67,345 people have been recruited between April 2023 and February 2024.

“Further, 64,091 vacancies have been notified and are at different stages of recruitment. It is clear from the above, with insignificant effective vacancies compared to the size of the forces, the question of overtime doesn’t arise,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As on July 1, the number of vacancies in CAPFs stood at 84,106 against the total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751, the Minister said. The government has decided to reserve 10 % vacancies in CAPFs for ex-Agniveers, Mr. Rai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, the Minister said.

“Time taken in the medical examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment. Cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for constable/GD has been lowered to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed),” he said.

To fill vacancies, the Minister said, directions have been issued to all CAPFs to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in non-general duty cadres in a “time-bound manner”, and timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for filling up of promotional vacancies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

police / defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US