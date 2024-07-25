64,091 vacancies in CAPF being filled, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that more than 60,000 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been notified and are in different stages of recruitment.

The Minister said 67,345 people have been recruited between April 2023 and February 2024.

“Further, 64,091 vacancies have been notified and are at different stages of recruitment. It is clear from the above, with insignificant effective vacancies compared to the size of the forces, the question of overtime doesn’t arise,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said.

As on July 1, the number of vacancies in CAPFs stood at 84,106 against the total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751, the Minister said. The government has decided to reserve 10 % vacancies in CAPFs for ex-Agniveers, Mr. Rai said.

A provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, the Minister said.

“Time taken in the medical examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment. Cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for constable/GD has been lowered to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed),” he said.

To fill vacancies, the Minister said, directions have been issued to all CAPFs to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in non-general duty cadres in a “time-bound manner”, and timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for filling up of promotional vacancies.