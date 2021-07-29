6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses dispatched abroad from January 12 to July 22: Govt

Between January 12 and July 22, approximately 42.2 crore doses have been transported, said the government

India dispatched approximately 6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign countries from January 12 to July 22, the government informed Parliament on July 29.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said, "During the period January 12 to July 22, approximately 42.2 crore doses have been transported.

"Out of these, approximately 35.8 crore doses have been handled at domestic airports and approximately 6.4 crore doses have been dispatched to international destinations." The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 45 crore, including more than 15.38 crore jabs given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the Union Health Ministry said.