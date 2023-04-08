ADVERTISEMENT

6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

April 08, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07% of the total infections

PTI

A medic collecting a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a hospital, in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India on April 8 recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74%, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

