HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07% of the total infections

April 08, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A medic collecting a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a hospital, in Lucknow. File.

A medic collecting a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a hospital, in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India on April 8 recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74%, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.