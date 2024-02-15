GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60km-long corridor connecting parts of Delhi to Noida airport to be ready by end of 2024

The corridor will also provide connectivity to Mumbai Expressway

February 15, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Faridabad: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during his inspection of the Mumbai-Vadodra-Delhi highway site in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Faridabad: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during his inspection of the Mumbai-Vadodra-Delhi highway site in Faridabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 60-km long highway corridor that will connect southern and eastern parts of Delhi to the upcoming Noida International Airport as well as the Mumbai Expressway will be ready by the end of the year, said Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The six-lane corridor is being developed at a cost of ₹4,463 crore, and will include a eight elevated sections, 10 flyovers and six busways, Mr. Gadkari said during an inspection visit on Thursday. It also has provision for three-lane service road on both sides

The project which aims to decongest Delhi will provide direct connectivity to traffic originating from northern and eastern parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and bound towards Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai on NH 48. It will provide access towards Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata through NH 19. This road corridor will be further connected to Jewar airport with a 33 km long stretch which is being developed at a cost of ₹1,660 crore and is scheduled for completion by June 20.

These projects are part of a ₹65,000 crore plan to decongest Delhi out of which works worth ₹30,000 crore will be completed by end of 2024 since 2014, and remaining are expected to be completed in 2025, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / public works & infrastructure / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.