6,018 people have availed skill loans under Central scheme until October 31: Centre

The government launched the scheme on July 15, 2015, to provide loan facility to aspirants wanting to do skill development courses aligned to National Skill Qualification Framework.

The government on Monday said as many as 6,018 people have been benefited under the Skill Loan Scheme as of October 31 this year.

Any person who has secured admission in a course run by Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Polytechnics or in a school recognised by central or State education boards can avail loan for the purpose.

Amount of loan varies from ₹ 5,000 to ₹1,50,000 depending on the course and has a repayment period of 3 to 7 years, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Under the Scheme, as on October 31, 2021, 6018 persons have been benefited," he said.