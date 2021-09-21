600 more workers to be deployed at Central Vista Avenue to speed up project

NEW DELHI

21 September 2021 16:53 IST

It is expected to be completed before Republic Day Parade in 2022.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said 600 more workers would join the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, which was expected to be completed before the Republic Day Parade in 2022.

Mr. Puri, who visited the site on Tuesday to review the work, said he was confident that the project would be ready in time for the R-Day parade next year.

“3,400 workers working day & night on site to compensate for the time lost due to rains. 600 more workers will be added to the workforce in a week. (sic),” Mr. Puri said in a tweet.

As part of the Central Vista revamp project, the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment was started earlier this year. It includes new public amenities for visitors, new landscaping of the India Gate lawns and development of infrastructure for the annual parade.