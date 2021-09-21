National

600 more workers to be deployed at Central Vista Avenue to speed up project

Future plans: A model of the proposed Parliament building at Central Vista in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: -

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said 600 more workers would join the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, which was expected to be completed before the Republic Day Parade in 2022.

Mr. Puri, who visited the site on Tuesday to review the work, said he was confident that the project would be ready in time for the R-Day parade next year.

“3,400 workers working day & night on site to compensate for the time lost due to rains. 600 more workers will be added to the workforce in a week. (sic),” Mr. Puri said in a tweet.

As part of the Central Vista revamp project, the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment was started earlier this year. It includes new public amenities for visitors, new landscaping of the India Gate lawns and development of infrastructure for the annual parade.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 4:55:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/600-more-workers-to-be-deployed-at-central-vista-avenue-to-speed-up-project/article36587522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY