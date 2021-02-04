60% of pre-COVID-19 trains are back on track

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 21:57 IST

Railways being cautious, says Piyush Goyal.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that 60% of the pre-COVID trains are currently operational and a decision on resuming normal train services will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders, including the States.

Interacting with the media via video conference, the Minister said Railways was being cautious so that it did not become the source of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The fight against COVID-19 has not fully ended. Vaccination drive has gathered momentum and we hope we will soon win against COVID-19. Only post that will full operations be possible. However, currently 60% or 6,757 trains are operational,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Allocation for Bengal

Replying to a query, Mr. Goyal noted that the railway budget allocation of ₹6,636 crore for West Bengal, which would soon go to polls, was the highest ever earmarked for the State. “Projects there remain incomplete or are delayed because the State governments, first the Left Front government and now the TMC, have been unable to provide land. Projects that are 45 years old are pending in the State,” he added.