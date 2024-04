60% of funds allocated to PM SVANidhi utilised by March 31: RTI reveals

April 24, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Over 60% of the funds (₹2,096.49 crore) allocated to the PM SVANidhi scheme has been utilised as of March 31, revealed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in response to an RTI query.

Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), which was launched in June 2020, has extended more than 84.51 lakh loans till April 23, as per the real-time data on SVANidhi website. Out of which, over 30.11 lakh loans have been repaid so far.

The fruits and vegetable sector has the highest uptake of loans under the scheme, revealed the RTI reply.

As per the reply to the RTI query filed by ANI, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed: “The Centre allocated ₹2,096.49 crore as total outlay for the PM SVANidhi scheme till the financial year 2027-28. Out of the total outlay, the amount of ₹1,262.60 cr has been utilised as of March 31.”

The scheme facilitates collateral-free first working capital loans up to ₹10,000 in the first tranche, and then ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 in the second and third tranches respectively.

MoHUA launched Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme on June 1, 2020 with the aim to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, over 1.07 crore applications have been submitted for loans in three categories.

As per the real-time data on the SVANidhi website, 88.40 lakh loans have been sanctioned as of April 23. The Ministry said that applicants not being a street vendor or previously defaulted on loans are the primary reasons for the rejection of loan applications.

