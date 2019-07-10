60 foreigners detained in Greater Noida

Sixty foreign nationals were detained in Greater Noida on July 10, mostly for allegedly staying in the country on invalid or forged documents, police said.

Those held included people of nine nationalities, eight of them from Africa, a senior official said.

Sixty foreigners staying in Greater Noida on invalid or forged documents and those suspected to have links with drug trafficking, were detained today,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

He said the searches began at 5 a.m. under the 10th edition of ‘Operation Clean’, a special initiative of the district police, and continued till 8 a.m.

“One of those detained is from the Philippines, while others are from countries in Africa. One of the detainees was found staying on a fake passport,” Mr. Krishna said.

The SSP said the Local Investigation Unit (LIU) has informed the embassies of the detainees about the action and further proceedings are underway.