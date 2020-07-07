6 policemen in Gujarat booked for death of Telangana man in custody

AHMEDABAD

07 July 2020 23:03 IST

FIR says they disposed of victim’s body, destroyed evidence after allegedly killing him

Six policemen in Vadodara have been booked for alleged role in killing a person from Telangana in their custody. The incident had occurred last December.

As per the FIR lodged by the Vadodara police, the six personnel disposed of the victim’s body and destroyed evidence after allegedly killing him while he was in their custody.

Babu Sheikh Nisar was allegedly killed by the policemen in custody at the Fatehgunj station in Vadodara.

The police probe revealed that the victim was picked up last year on suspicion of theft. He reportedly went missing on December 10, 2019.

Mr. Nisar’s son also alleged foul play in his father’s disappearance and submitted an application to the Vadodara City Police Commissioner demanding a probe.

Bedsheet seller

According to the details, Mr. Nisar used to sell bedsheets and clothes on a lorry. He had come to Vadodara from Ahmedabad with his son-in-law Ibrahim and the two had departed for their work areas and were scheduled to meet again in the evening after the day’s work.

However, when Mr. Nisar did not show up in the evening, Mr. Ibrahim informed his son in Telangana’s Kamareddy district and left for Ahmedabad.

Based on the victim’s son’s complaint, a probe into the missing person complaint was initiated by the city police.

“After the complaint was filed, police teams looked for him in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan where there have been cases of house break-ins against him. But he could not be found,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police S.G. Patil, who has become a complainant in the case after the probe.

The accused who have been booked after a six-month probe include inspector D.B. Gohil, sub-inspector D.M. Rabari and four constables.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The FIR lodged by the city police noted that the accused had made a false entry in the station diary that Mr. Nisar was allowed to go on the same day when he was arrested.