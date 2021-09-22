6 more govt staff sacked in J&K

Srinagar

22 September 2021 19:58 IST

They were “posing a threat to State’s security”, it says

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated the services of six government employees for “posing a threat to State’s security” under amended Article 311(2)(c), which requires no departmental inquiry except for a police or an official report.

Among the terminated employees are two policemen and two teachers who hail from the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar, the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch and the Kashmir valley’s Anantnag, Baramulla and Budgam districts.

They were identified as teacher Hamid Wani from Anantnag’s Bijbehara; Kishtwar constable Jaffer Hussain Butt; junior assistant in the Roads and Buildings department Muhammad Rafi Butt, also from Kishtwar; teacher Liyaqat Ali Kakroo from Baramulla; range officer in the forest department Tariq Mehmood Kohli from Poonch; and constable Showkat Ahmad Khan from Budgam.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution that in the interest of the security of the state it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Jaffer Hussian Bhat, a constable. The L-G is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Butt are such to warrant his dismissal from the service,” one of the six orders reads.

The administration, since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, has started a process of terminating services of government employees with alleged militant links on the basis of police probe.

20 sacked so far

Around 20 employees, including the two sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, have been sacked so far.

On April 21, the government constituted a special task force (STF) to identify and scrutinise the government employees, and lodge cases against those involved in any cases related to posing threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities.

J&K regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have opposed the amended law and demanded that such employees should be allowed to be heard in the court of law.