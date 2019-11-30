National

Modi tweets '6 months of India first' as his govt completes 180 days in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: AP

“The government aspires to do even more in the times to come.”

As the Modi 2.0 government completes six months in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed the country’s development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced unity.

In a series of tweets using the hashtag “6monthsofIndiafirst”, the prime minister said the government “aspires to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India.”

Inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour, he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA government returned to power with a stronger mandate than in 2014.

