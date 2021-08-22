6-month-old child stolen from Chhattisgarh rescued in MP

The woman, identified as Rita Yadav was travelling with the six -month -old child under suspicious conditions in the Sampark Kranti Express.

A six-month-old child allegedly stolen from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was rescued from Umaria district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, police said on August 22.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a 24-year-old woman, who was carrying the child, from a train at the Umaria railway station on August 21, the RPF said in a release.

The police here had received information from the Bilaspur RPF that the woman, identified as Rita Yadav and resident of Bilaspur, was travelling with the child under suspicious conditions in the Sampark Kranti Express, it said.

When the Umaria RPF apprehended the woman and enquired, she could not give a satisfactory reply and was taken off the train along with the child, the police said.

Later, the woman and the child were sent to Bilaspur, located over 250 km from here, and handed over to city Kotwali police there, a police official said.

Bilaspur's Superintendent of Police could not be contacted for further details of the case.