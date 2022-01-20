5G rollout: Boeing clears Air India’s U.S. flights

NEW DELHI

Flights were cancelled due to concerns over 5G rollout in the U.S.

Air India on Thursday said that aerospace manufacturer Boeing had cleared the airline’s B777 aircraft for flights to the U.S. following concerns that the 5G rollout there could interfere with critical aircraft functions.

“Boeing has cleared Air India to operate to USA on B777,” the airline said in a statement.

This allowed the airline to operate its first U.S. flight of the day to New York.

Its other flights include those to Chicago and San Francisco.

The airline was forced to cancel eight flights to the U.S. on Wednesday, which was when the telecom operators were rolling out 5G services in the country.

Telecom companies Verizon and AT&T use the C-band spectrum for their 5G network, which FAA had warned could lead to interference with aircraft’s radio altimeters, which help measure a plane’s height above ground, and impede landings in low-visibility conditions.