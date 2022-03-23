59,350 farmers get subsidy for cultivation of medicinal plants

84 medicinal species have been cultivated in pan India scheme

Till date, the Ministry of Ayush has supported 59,350 farmers for cultivation of 84 medicinal plant species out of 140 prioritised medicinal plants, and covered 56,305 hectare area throughout the country from 2015-16 to 2020-21, according to information submitted by Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Rajya Sabha during the on-going Parliament seassion.

The Minister was responding to a question from M.V. Shreyams Kumar on the number of farmers who cultivate medicinal plants and have availed subsidy scheme for growing 140 prioritised plants and the total amount spent for subsidy so far.

The Minister added that under medicinal plants component of Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), the Ministry had provided financial assistance in form of subsidy to encourage the farmers for cultivation of medicinal plants throughout the country from the 2015-16 to 2020-21.

The cultivation activities were implemented through the identified implementing agency of concerned State as per the State Annual Action Plan approved for concerned State. Under the scheme, a subsidy was provided to farmers at 30%, 50% and 75% of cost of cultivation.

However during the last five years, the Ministry of Ayush has provided ₹11,773.830 lakh for cultivation of 84 medicinal plants, noted the reply.