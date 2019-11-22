National

₹577 cr. traffic fines collected after tough law was brought

more-in

Centre says Motor Vehicles Amendment Act had led to a drop in the number of fatalities from road crashes

As many as 38 lakh challans have been issued and ₹577 crore collected in penalties ever since the amended law on road traffic violations came into effect from September, the government said in Parliament.

The data shared by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari belonged to 18 States and Union Territories. The Minister also cited data from nine States to claim that the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019 had led to a drop in the number of fatalities from road crashes.

In September and October, Uttar Pradesh saw 1,355 deaths against 1,503 in the same period last year, registering a 9.8% drop. Similarly, Bihar saw a drop of 10.5% from 459 last year to 411 this year and Haryana of 12% from 497 last year to 438 this year.

Hikes slashed

Many States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand had drastically slashed the steep hikes prescribed under the law for nearly all violations. While the MV Act allows it determine penalties within the range prescribed by the Centre for some offences, States are not allowed to meddle with some of the more serious violations. Mr. Gadkari told Parliament that no State had said it was not going to implement the MV Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
transport
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 5:33:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/577-cr-traffic-fines-collected-after-tough-law-was-brought/article30040852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY