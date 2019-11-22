₹577 cr. traffic fines collected after tough law was brought

As many as 38 lakh challans have been issued and ₹577 crore collected in penalties ever since the amended law on road traffic violations came into effect from September, the government said in Parliament.

The data shared by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari belonged to 18 States and Union Territories. The Minister also cited data from nine States to claim that the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019 had led to a drop in the number of fatalities from road crashes.

In September and October, Uttar Pradesh saw 1,355 deaths against 1,503 in the same period last year, registering a 9.8% drop. Similarly, Bihar saw a drop of 10.5% from 459 last year to 411 this year and Haryana of 12% from 497 last year to 438 this year.

Hikes slashed

Many States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand had drastically slashed the steep hikes prescribed under the law for nearly all violations. While the MV Act allows it determine penalties within the range prescribed by the Centre for some offences, States are not allowed to meddle with some of the more serious violations. Mr. Gadkari told Parliament that no State had said it was not going to implement the MV Act.