ADVERTISEMENT

56 Pakistanis among 186 terrorists killed, 159 arrested in J&K in 2022: DGP

December 31, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Jammu

100 youths joined terrorism in J&K this year, which is the lowest in many years.

PTI

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh addresses the annual press conference at Police Head Quarter (PHQ), in Jammu, on Dec. 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday.

He also said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve "zero terror" activities in the Union territory.

At the year-end press conference here, the police chief said 146 Pakistan-created terror modules, comprising four to five members each who were tasked to carry out selective and targeted killings and grenade and IED attacks, were also busted in 2022.

He said 100 youths joined terrorism in J&K this year, which is also the lowest in many years. A majority of them were eliminated, while security forces are working to bring down the number of active terrorists to a two-digit figure which is presently a little more than 100.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US