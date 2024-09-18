5.6 lakh FIRs registered under new criminal law: Home Ministry official

Around 5.56 lakh First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) from July 1 to September 3, a senior Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The three new criminal laws — BNS, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), came into effect on July 1, after being passed by the Parliament in 2023. The official said a technical support call centre with a helpline number (14415) had been set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to assist States in the implementation of the new laws.

The official added that the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Travellers Program (FTI-TTP) that was launched in July at the Delhi airport has seen 60% faster clearance at immigration desks for international passengers. The FTI-TTP aims to facilitate international mobility with faster, smoother, secure immigration clearance, the official said, while providing details of achievements in the first 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In the initial phase, the programme has been started for Indians and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders on a gratis basis.

“So far, 18400 individuals have registered online. It has ensured 60% faster immigration clearance, and around 1,500 passengers have been granted faster immigration clearance through the e-Gates,” the official said.

The facility will soon be deployed at other airports, including at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, the official added.

The official stated that the final phase of the campaign to end Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in all States, including Chhattisgarh, had commenced from August 24. “The Chhattisgarh government will soon bring a new surrender policy so that misguided youth would be able to give up arms and join the mainstream,” he said.

“Several measures, such as filling up of security vacuum and intelligence-based operations, are on the cards...[There will also be] speedy investigation and prosecution of LWE cases, targeting the LWE ecosystem, [and] saturation of government schemes in core areas. The Home Ministry and the Chhattisgarh government will jointly run a campaign to educate people in LWE areas,” the official said.