5,500 kg of Methamphetamine seized from trawler near Andamans is biggest drug haul by ICG: Official

“The huge consignment of Methamphetamine drug was supposed to be delivered in Thailand and could be part of drug cartels,” police sources said

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Port Blair

The 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren Island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The senior defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation."

He said, "I would like to congratulate the ICG for their outstanding effort in apprehending the foreign smugglers braving the rough sea during the operation. This effort of the ICG indeed once again proved its commitment towards safeguarding our territorial integrity and preventing the trafficking of illegal substances. The dedication and swift action of our teams involved in ensuring that such illicit activities do not compromise national security."

"The Andaman and Nicobar Command remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of Andaman waters. Enhanced patrolling and intelligence continue to play a vital role in combating such crime," he added.

“The police suspect that the 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew from near Barren island was supposed to be delivered to Thailand,” officials said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

“The police are trying to get the call record of the satellite phone seized from the trawler which was coming from Myanmar,” an official said.

"We are trying to get details of the recipients of the drugs through the seized satellite phone call detail record because the crew members are refusing to reveal anything during interrogation. It seems that they are scared to reveal the identity of the receiver and the person behind sending the consignments. We are trying to get in touch with the service provider to get the call detail record," the officer said.

“The huge consignment of Methamphetamine drug was supposed to be delivered in Thailand and could be part of drug cartels,” police sources said.

"Based on the quantity of the consignments and the modus operandi it definitely seems like the handiwork of notorious drug cartels like Jalisco New Generation Cartel (run by El Mencho) and Chinese El Chapo gang leaders. In 2019, we seized similar drugs from the Andaman sea and then El Mencho's cartel emerged as a key suspect," the sources said.

When asked about the Thailand connection, a senior police officer said, "This is the biggest catch ever on the Andaman Sea. During Christmas and New Year's eve, there is a huge demand for such drugs in Thailand. We suspect that it was supposed to be delivered to either El Mencho or El Chapo gang leaders. The drugs were packed inside tea packets. All the accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody for 14 days".

The laboratory tests of the seized substance in Port Blair confirmed that the substance was Methamphetamine.

The official said, "The value of drug haul is expected to be thousands of crores in the international market."

“On November 23, the pilot of a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft while on routine patrolling noticed a suspicious movement of a fishing trawler near Barren Island which is nearly 150 km from Port Blair,” the Defence official said.

"The trawler was warned and asked to lower its speed and in the meantime, the pilot alerted the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Immediately, our nearby fast patrolling vessels rushed towards Barren Island and towed the fishing trawler to Port Blair on November 24 for further investigation," the official said.

Methamphetamine is mainly used as a recreational or performance-enhancing drug.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST

