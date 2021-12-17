National

52.88 lakh houses out of 1.14 crore sanctioned under PMAY-U completed

Out of 1.14 crore houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), a total of 52.88 lakh had been completed or delivered to the beneficiaries so far, according to a reply by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Out of the completed houses under the scheme that was launched in June 2015, the highest were in Uttar Pradesh (9.75 lakh), Gujarat (6.26 lakh), Maharashtra (5.27 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (4.78 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh (4.68 lakh), the reply stated. A total of 89.62 lakh houses had been grounded for construction, it said.


