52 errors in J&K Reorganisation Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act passed by the Parliament on August 6 had at least 52 errors.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification correcting the mistakes ranging from spelling and grammatical errors to incorrect dates.

The Act downgraded and bifurcated the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh.

It mentioned “State of Jammu and Kashmir” instead of “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Additionally, the notification corrected “Guardian &” as “Guardians and” in Thursday's notification.

Similarly, the year “1916” was mentioned as “1960” in the original Act; “Scheduled Caste'” was corrected to “Scheduled Castes”; “Childs” was replaced with “Child” and “marriage” with “marriages.”

The Act even mentioned that there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now.

The legislation was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 5 along with two other resolutions to read down Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

