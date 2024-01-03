GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

511 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected

The maximum number of 199 cases has been recorded in Karnataka, followed by 148 from Kerala

January 03, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker conducts COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country. File

A healthcare worker conducts COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 511 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported in the country so far, with the maximum number recorded in Karnataka, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said 199 cases had been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, two from Telangana, and one each from Odisha and Haryana, respectively.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have been also asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) at all health facilities.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.