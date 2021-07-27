51-year-old woman stabbed to death; accused arrested

A 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the middle of the road in Shahdara’s Anand Vihar area on Monday evening, police said adding that accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the accused has been identified as Vedpal (42), a rickshaw puller.

Police said that they received the information around 8pm regarding stabbing of a woman. When police reached the spot, they found the woman lying in the middle of the road in spool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The accused was arrested from the spot.

Police said that the victim who used to work as a help in a hospital was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital where she died during treatment. A murder has been registered.

During preliminary probe, police said, it has been revealed taht the victim and accused knew each other for over eight years. Further investigation is underway, the officer said