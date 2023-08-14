ADVERTISEMENT

50 nurses invited as special guests to Independence Day celebration at Red Fort

August 14, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The nurses are among 1,800 special guests from various walks of life invited to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s I-Day address

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel at the main venue of the 77th Independence Day function at Red Fort, in Delhi, on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fifty nurses along with their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. They are a part of 1,800 special guests from various walks of life, including sarpanches, teachers, farmers, and fishermen, invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic monument on August 15, 2023.

“The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” a release issued by the Union government said.

Members of the nursing community have expressed their appreciation for the initiative. “Inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration is a recognition of our efforts during COVID. This gesture will benefit the entire nursing community. I would like to thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart,” Anita Tomar, nursing officer in Delhi, said.

Another nursing officer from Safdarjung Hospital, Vandana Kaushik, said that the government’s “pro-nurses attitude” is not just restricted to invitations to events but can also be seen in various development schemes.

