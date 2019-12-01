₹50 lakh rent for temporary Lokpal office

Lokpal, the apex anti-corruption ombudsman that became functional in March with the appointment of its Chairman and Members, has been paying a monthly rent of ₹50 lakh to Hotel Ashoka for temporary office premises, according to an RTI reply.

Till October 31, the Lokpal had paid over ₹3.85 crore in rent to the government-owned hotel, as per the rent fixed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In response to a query from Subham Khatri, an 18-year-old student of Ashoka University, the Lokpal Secretariat said: “Lokpal is provisionally operating from Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. Total monthly rent is around ₹50 lakh and ₹3,85,09,354 has been paid till now (from 22.03.2019 to 31.10.2019) for rent fixed by DoPT.”

Mr. Khatri had filed the RTI application on October 6.