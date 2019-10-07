50 ex-MPs yet to vacate bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi

Around 50 ex-MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi, even five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

The government is contemplating action against them under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, which ensures swift eviction.

The amended law empowers government to issue showcause notice, seeking reply of unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.

“Around 50 former MPs have not still vacated their official bungalows located in Lutyens’ Delhi. If they fail to vacate in some days, strict action, including forceful eviction, will be taken,” sources said.

On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by C.R. Patil ordered around 200 ex-MPs to give up the bungalows within a week and disconnection of power, water and cooking gas connections within three days.

Since the committee’s order, most of the ex-MPs have vacated but for the 50.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.