5 Tripura youth duped with assurance of work visa for Canada

April 24, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - AGARTALA

A group of youth has moved a court seeking action against a Chandigarh-based racketeer who cheated them of lakhs of rupees, with the assurance of providing them with work visas for Canada. The victims, who are small-time fish traders, alleged that the fraudster Gurajit Singh squeezed ₹19 lakh from them, after they got introduced to him through a social media platform, early this year.

Gurajit Singh allegedly operates the ‘conning businesses’ under the Global Immigration Services, with its office in Chandigarh city. The agency claimed that besides providing visa services for Canada, it dealt with academic eligibility tests like IELTS, PTE and TOEFL.

The youth— Chandan Das, Shantu Das, Parimal Das, Antar Das and Ratan Das— filed a case in the court of West Tripura last week. “We have moved the court as the police failed to make progress in the investigation,” said Chandan Das on Sunday.

The youth, who are residents of different localities in Agartala, had earlier lodged a complaint against the fraud in the A.D. Nagar police station. But, the police could not make headway into the probe.

Each of the deceived victims was lured with an assurance of a monthly ₹3.5 lakh (in Indian currency) perk in Canada. Fraudster Gurajit Singh stopped correspondence with them after getting paid ₹19 lakh.