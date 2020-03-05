5 States make presentations on preparedness to conduct Census exercise

Representational image.

New Delhi

05 March 2020 22:33 IST

Major topics discussed were of jurisdictional changes, says Centre.

The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana made presentations on their preparedness to conduct the decennial Census exercise at a national level conference on Thursday.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said “major topics discussed were of jurisdictional changes which were made after the Census 2011 and finalisation of statutory towns and Census towns”.

The statement said “the preparations of Census and updation of NPR” that is to begin April 1 is now at its ‘peak’.

The Registrar General of India and the Census Commissioner of India have organised a two-day conference of Directors of the Directorates of Census Operations, to discuss the status of the preparatory work.

“The topics of urban agglomeration, creation of special charges and snow-bound areas, status of training to the census functionaries at the State, district level and below etc. were also discussed. Presentations were made by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the statement said.

The remaining States would make presentations on Friday.

Several States including West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Delhi have expressed concerns on the NPR and requested the Centre to collect data as per the 2010 format which did not specifically ask for “date and place of birth of parents and last place of residence”.