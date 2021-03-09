Health Ministry refutes reports on shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI

09 March 2021 16:46 IST

5 States continue to report surge in the daily new cases

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the daily new cases and that they cumulatively account for 84.04% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

India has reported 15,388 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744, followed by Kerala 1,412 and Punjab 1,229.

“Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any new cases, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala reported over 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours,’’ said the release.

The active caseload has reached 1,87,462 which stands at 1.67% of the positive cases.

Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The Ministry refuted reports of any shortage of vaccine doses in Rajasthan. It said Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses but has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night.

“The Central government is regularly monitoring availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.’’