5 States account for 60% active COVID-19 cases, 52% new cases, 60% fresh recoveries in India

New Delhi

20 September 2020 16:26 IST

With 94,612 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 43,03,043, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68%, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

As many as 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — which also accounted for 52% of the new cases, the ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, it said.

The country has reported more than 94,000 recoveries for two successive days, the ministry said.

A total of 92,605 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 54,00,619.

“Also, 52% of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries,” the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra accounted for over 20,000 (22.16%) of the new cases. Both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka accounted for more than 8,000 cases, it said.

A total of 1,133 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 86,752, the ministry said, adding that 425 or 37% of the fatalities reported on Saturday were from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka (114) and Uttar Pradesh (84).