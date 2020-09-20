National

5 States account for 60% active COVID-19 cases, 52% new cases, 60% fresh recoveries in India

With 94,612 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 43,03,043, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68%, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

As many as 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — which also accounted for 52% of the new cases, the ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, it said.

The country has reported more than 94,000 recoveries for two successive days, the ministry said.

A total of 92,605 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 54,00,619.

“Also, 52% of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries,” the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra accounted for over 20,000 (22.16%) of the new cases. Both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka accounted for more than 8,000 cases, it said.

A total of 1,133 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 86,752, the ministry said, adding that 425 or 37% of the fatalities reported on Saturday were from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka (114) and Uttar Pradesh (84).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2020 4:27:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/5-states-account-for-60-active-covid-19-cases-52-new-cases-60-fresh-recoveries-in-india/article32653180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story