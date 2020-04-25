5 returning migrants test positive in Odisha

Five men, who recently returned to Odisha’s Bhadrak district from neighbouring West Bengal, were found positive for novel coronavirus taking the State’s total to 94 on Friday.

Contact tracing and follow up action was initiated by the State government’s Health & Family Welfare Department in the villages from where the new cases were reported during the day.

According to the State government, the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, which were close to West Bengal, have reported as many as 33 cases during the past six days. These cases include West Bengal returnees and their close contacts.

The State government has imposed a 60-hour complete shutdown in these three districts starting from 10 p.m. on Thursday to contain the spread of COVID-19. The shutdown restrictions are being strictly implemented by the administration and police.

Of the total 94 cases, as many as 33 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment and 60 patients are under after treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals. One COVID-19 patient has died in the State so far. A total of 170 persons were in hospital isolation on Friday, the government said.

Meanwhile, State government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi appealed to the people of the three districts to remain vigilant and ensure strict quarantine of those coming from outside. Only by ensuring quarantine of the returnees that the elderly people and children in the villages can be kept safe, he said.

Informing that a family had recently managed to enter the State from West Bengal by misusing an ambulance, Mr. Bagchi said an ambulance, which engaged in carrying fake patients with the intention to make money, may not be free of coronavirus itself. The family in question was caught at the border and the members were quarantined, he added.

On the other hand, with another exclusive COVID hospital becoming operational in Kalahandi district on Friday the total number of such hospitals increased to 33 with combined capacity of 5476 beds.