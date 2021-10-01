5 Navy personnel missing as avalanche hits Uttarakhand

The 20-member team was flagged off from Mumbai on September 3 last to summit Mount Trishul.

A search and rescue effort has been launched for five Navy personnel who went missing after an expedition team was hit by an avalanche while attempting to summit Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand.

“Ten climbers started their approach on the final leg to the summit this morning, but were caught in an avalanche short of the summit,” the Navy said a statement. While five were safe, search and rescue of the remaining persons was on in coordination with the Army, Air Force and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), it added.