5 militant associates linked to LeT held in J&K’s Budgam

File picture of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

File picture of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Incriminating documents, arms and ammunition have been seized from them

Five militant associates linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A police official said the five were arrested from Narbal area of the district.

Incriminating documents, arms and ammunition have been seized from them. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the official added.

