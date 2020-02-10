National

5 injured in hyena attack in Jalna

Five people were injured in Jalna district after a hyena went on an attacking spree in several villages on Saturday morning, a forest department official said.

The injured hail from Pimpalgaon Kolte, Talegaon, Khandala and Deulgaon villages in Bhokardhan tehsil of Jalna, some 90 kilometres from here, and have been admitted to a government hospital in Aurangabad, forest officer Shrikant Itlod told PTI.

“From the footprints, we have confirmed it was a hyena that caused the injuries. The animal has now moved into the jungle nearby and forest teams have been activated to ensure it is trapped if it ventures into residential areas again,” Mr. Itlod said.

