5 CBI officials compulsorily retired

The exact nature of the charges against the CBI official who have been compulsorily retired is not known. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Five officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including a senior Public Prosecutor, have been compulsorily retired by the government under clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules.

“One of them is an Additional Superintendent of Police and three are Deputy Superintendents of Police,” said an official. The exact nature of the charges against them is not known.

Clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules extends absolute right to the government to retire any government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in the public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such a notice.


